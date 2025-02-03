Pure Nautical Stand Up Paddleboard

The Pure4Fun 320 Nautical Stand-Up Paddle Board is a complete SUP set that is suitable for paddle boarders of all abilities. The Nautical SUP is perfect for cruising and longer trips in the water, performing great in various water conditions. The width of the Nautical SUP provides extra stability while still maintaining a narrow shape to glide through water easily with less drag. The Nautical SUP Board is the ideal inflatable for outdoor adventurists who enjoy spending their time being active on the water. The Nautical Paddle Board has two 'd-rings' attached to it so that you can add one of the Pure4Fun chairs to your board if you wish (chair not included). These Nautical SUPS have a removable fin that enables stability and a continuous direction while floating on the water. The Pure4Fun Nautical Stand-Up Paddle Board has a double-layered PVC material, making it durable and long-lasting. The paddle board can be used in both standing and sitting positions, with a high-quality EVA anti-slip coating. There is a 'traction pad' on top which provides more cushioning and grip, as well as a nice soft surface for kneeling and exercises such as Yoga. A useful polyester backpack with a zipper is included for your convenience, including a large hand pump (2.2L) and a repair kit. The pump has an integrated PSI meter with clear instructions; when pumped up to the maximum PSI level you won't be able to tell that the Nautical is an inflatable.

Suitable in: Freshwater and Salt Water Size: 10’5” x 2’5” x 0.5” feet (320 x 76 x 15 cm)

Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD