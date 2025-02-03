Pure4Fun Basic 320 Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP)

The PURE4Fun Stand-Up Paddle Board (SUP) 320 is a top-notch choice for flat water paddling. It's designed to provide a stable and enjoyable experience on the water. The board measures 320 x 75 x 15 cm, offering ample space and stability, and it supports a maximum weight of 150 kg, making it suitable for one person. Despite its robust build, the SUP is quite lightweight at just 12kg, making it easy to handle both in and out of the water. This complete set comes with all the essentials: 1 x SUP with 2x D-Ring for Chair: The main board features D-rings for attaching a chair, providing additional versatility (note: chair not included). 1 x Fixed and Detachable Fin: Helps in improving tracking and stability in the water. 1 x Aluminium Paddle: This adjustable paddle (170-210 cm) caters to different user heights, ensuring a comfortable paddling experience. 1 x Safety Cord (Ankle Strap): A crucial safety feature that keeps the board tethered to you. 1 x Polyester Backpack with Zipper: For convenient transportation and storage of the SUP. 1 x PSI Hand Pump (2.2l): Ensures easy and efficient inflation of the board. 1 x Manual and Repair Kit: Includes instructions for use and maintenance, along with tools for repairs. The PURE4Fun SUP 320 is a fantastic all-in-one package for paddleboarding enthusiasts, offering durability, stability, and convenience for an exceptional stand-up paddling experience.

