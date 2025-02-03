Pure Nautical 305 Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP)

Marketplace.
The Pure Nautical 305 is an inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard suitable for all experience levels. It is optimized for flatwater paddling and provides excellent stability with its long body and wide base. The board is made of PVC using drop stitch construction, which makes it perform like a hard-shell SUP while offering the storage benefits of an inflatable. The set includes a backpack, double action pump, repair kit, and telescopic aluminium paddle. The board features D-rings for securing various attachments, removable fins for greater stability and continuous direction, and an easy-to-use pump with an integrated PSI meter. The compact repair kit comes in a waterproof case with colour-matched patches.
Suitable in: Freshwater and Salt WaterSize: 10’ x 2’3” x 0.5” feet (305 x 71 x 15 cm)
