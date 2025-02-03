Dual Control Electric Blanket - King Size

This blanket features two remotes to give you and your partner full control over your heating experience without affecting the other. Choose from 3 power settings and 2 climate zones, perfect for helping you reduce your energy costs by only heating the areas you need. Crafted from super-soft fleece material, it provides an additional layer of warmth and comes in an extra-large king size to cover a larger surface of your mattress. In addition, the thick elastic straps on each side prevent the blanket from sliding off your bed, even as you move and wiggle at night. When needed, simply detach the remotes and machine wash the blanket at a maximum of 40 degrees to keep it freshly clean.

Warm & Insulating Material: Keeps you warm and is soft against the skin.

Dual Remote: The two remotes and two separate climate zones allow for individual warmth control.

2p Per Hour To Run: Helps you to save on energy bills in cold-weather months.

3 Heat Settings: Take complete control over your comfort by choosing from 3 heat settings.

Secure Fit: The thick elastic straps prevent the blanket from slipping down.

Easy to Care For: Just detach the remotes and pop the blanket into the washing machine.