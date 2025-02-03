Lazy Fish Corkscrew Wine Bottle Opener

Marketplace.
Who needs hard work when you've got the Lazy Fish? This classic concertina corkscrew was a big hit in the 1990s – and now it's back with a vengeance. Thanks to its clever concertina design, it makes pulling corks famously fun and amazingly easy. Just a quick tug on the tail and you're done. Show off your new friend at a dinner party and its mirror-polished finish will be sure to get guests talking. Rust-resistant stainless steel wine bottle opener in gift box. Easy to wipe clean.Show wine bottles who's boss with this classic corkscrew. The concertina design does the hard work – just give its tail a gentle tug to remove corks instantly. With its mirror-polished finish, it's a handsome little fish that's perfect for dinner parties. Comes gift-boxed – makes a unique Christmas or housewarming gift. Made of sturdy stainless steel and provided with a 5-year BarCraft guarantee.
