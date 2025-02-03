Marketplace.
4ft Small Double Metal Bed Frame With Scroll Effect Headboard In White

4ft Small Double Metal Bed Frame With Scroll Effect Headboard In White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Comfy Living Limited

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

4ft Small Double Metal Bed Frame With Scroll Effect Headboard In White
Crafted in a beautiful French design with striking intricate scrollwork features on both the headboard and footboard, this sophisticated ornate bed is a great addition to any bedroom. Presented in a stunning white metal finish this beautiful bed frame mixes modern and vintage styles.The curved detailing of the headend adds another elegant feature to an already classic bed frame which will compliment any bedroom design whether contemporary or traditional. The frame offers a sprung slatted base which adds sturdiness and comfort to the stunningly designed frame.
Sold by Comfy Living Limited

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here