4ft6 Double Metal Bed Frame With Scroll Effect Headboard In White

Crafted in a beautiful French design with striking intricate scrollwork features on both the headboard and footboard, this sophisticated ornate bed is a great addition to any bedroom. Presented in a stunning white metal finish this beautiful bed frame mixes modern and vintage styles.

The curved detailing of the headend adds another elegant feature to an already classic bed frame which will compliment any bedroom design whether contemporary or traditional. The frame offers a sprung slatted base which adds sturdiness and comfort to the stunningly designed frame.