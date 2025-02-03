Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Biotin Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil - 59ml

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Biotin Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil - 59ml Mielle Rosemary Mint Oil is a nutrient-rich hair oil infused with biotin and over 30 essential oils and extracts. This intensive formula addresses various hair concerns, from nourishing hair follicles to smoothing split ends and preventing dry scalp. Made with natural and organic ingredients like rosemary, mint, eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree oil, Mielle Rosemary Mint Oil provides the care your hair deserves. It is versatile and suitable for all hair types and textures, including chemically treated hair. How to Use: Section Hair: Divide your hair into four parts to expose the scalp. Apply Oil: Apply a small amount of oil directly to the scalp. Massage: Massage it in with your fingers and comb through to the ends of your hair. Leave In: Leave it in and style as desired. For daily use, apply a small amount to the scalp and comb through to the ends. For Split-End Care: Apply to Ends: Apply the oil to the ends of your hair. Processing Cap: Place a processing cap on your head and leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse: Rinse and proceed with shampooing. Benefits: Infused with Biotin: Supports hair growth and strength. Essential Oils and Extracts: Contains over 30 essential oils and extracts to nourish hair follicles. Improves Length Retention: Helps improve length retention by reducing breakage. Conditions Dry Scalp: Prevents itching and dryness. Smooths Split Ends: Helps to smooth and repair split ends. Versatile Use: Suitable for daily hair care or specialized scalp treatments. Formulated Without: No Parabens No Sulfates No Paraffins No Mineral Oil No DEA No Animal Testing Product Benefits: Mielle Rosemary Mint Oil is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the health and appearance of their hair. With regular use, your hair will be left feeling nourished, hydrated, and revitalized.

Ingredients

Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Eucalyptus Globolus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil, Menthol, Melalueca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Benzyl Nicotinate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Biotin, Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Root Extract, Glycerin, Apium Graveolens (Celery) Seed Extract, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D), Ascorbic Acid, Ocimum, Basilicum (Basil) Oil, Pogostemon Cablin (Patchouli) Oil, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Oil, Silica, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract

