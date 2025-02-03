By Wishtrend Multi Function Cotton Pads 70 pads

By Wishtrend Multi Function Cotton Pads consist of 70 cotton pads. This double-sided cotton pad accommodates different skin types and needs. Use the low-irritation side to minimize irritation and enjoy the soft texture and the exfoliating side to effectively remove dead skin cells and impurities. Size : 70EA (50x70mm) 100% pure organic cotton. Layered on top of 100% pure organic cotton, the soft felt side will provide a pillowy while the crisscrossed side will aid in removing any remaining impurities and dead skin.

Ingredients

100% cotton Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer’s discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)