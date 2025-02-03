Marketplace.
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack & Activator Kit 16g

SKIN1004 Zombie Pack & Activator Kit 16g

£20.00

£20.00/each

SKIN1004 Zombie Pack & Activator Kit 16g
Unleash your undead glow with SKIN1004 Zombie Pack - the ultimate skin-tightening and revitalizing face pack! Now with a new and improved formula, featuring propolis and botanical extracts for ultimate moisturizing and antibacterial benefits. Among hero ingredients of this mask you will find Albumin with its tightening and lifting properties, Centella Asiatica extract that is calming and soothing and panthenol with proven gentle, soothing, and barrier-strengthening properties. With just two easy steps, mix the powder and activator gel to achieve all 9 skin concerns, including exfoliation, texture, tone, moisture, clearness, water-oil balance, pores, elasticity, and lifting. Get ready to bring your skin back to life with SKIN1004 Zombie Pack! Size: 2g x 8 ea (16g)

Ingredients

ZOMBIE PACK POWDER, Albumen, Zea Mays (Corn) Stach, Silica, Allantoin, Aloe Barbaensis Leaf Extract, Panthenol, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Propolis Extract, Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, ZOMBIE PACK ACTIVATOR, Water, Butylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Niacinamide, Centella Asiatica Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Hippophae Rhamnoides Extract, Betula Alba Juice, Anastatica Hierochuntica Extract, Adenosine, Allantoin, Panthenol, Copper Tripeptide-1, Glycerin, Sodium PCA, Disodium EDTA, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Echinacea Angustifolia Extract, Commiphora Mukul Resin ExtractIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.
