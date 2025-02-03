PawHut Outdoor Dog House Kennel with Canopy Top & Lock Rotating Bowl Holder

Get an appropriate home for your furry friend with our PawHut dog kennel. Rust-resistant wire, water-resistant cover with solid steel roof frame, suitable height enclosure and lockable gate with spacious room to meet all your dog's needs. Stable but lightweight to move outside or inside, easy to assemble or disassemble for transporting, almost zero maintenance all support a practical kennel for your dog. ● 10 solid and high-quality wire sheets to provide durability; ● Waterproof oxford cloth cover to use even in harsh weather; ● Lockable design to ensure dog safe; ● Easy to feed your pet with the rotating bowl holder; ● Spacious room for dogs to play or rest; ● Lightweight to move inside or outside; ● Assembly required; ● Colour: Black, Brown; ● Material: Metal, Oxford cloth; ● Overall Dimension: 211L x 141W x 151H cm; ● Single Piece Size: 68W x 102H cm; ● Door Size: 62W x 95H cm; ● Bowl Size: Φ18 x 5.5H cm; ● Item Label: D02-057V02CF;

LARGE AND SAFETY: This dog kennel provides roomy space for your dogs to relax without feeling bound. The metal dog playpen assures extra security with a tall enclosure and solid lock, staying away from predators. EASY TO SETUP: Comes with simple assembly instructions, what you have to do is to combine the 10 fence pieces together. The bottom of a piece is equipped with a rotating bowl holder and 2 bowls, you can feed your pets without opening the door. WATER-RESISTANT COVER: The dog crate is covered with a wear-resistant oxford material canopy that ensures full protection from sun, rain, or snow. That means you can house your dog in almost any weather condition.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD