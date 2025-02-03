HOMCOM Aluminium Telescopic Wheelchair Ramps 122cm 270kg Folding

Assistance onto higher surfaces, whenever you need with this HOMCOM set of two portable wheelchair ramps for mobility scooters. Both extend to three different lengths: 75cm, 100cm and 122cm, allowing you to raise to higher levels as required; the lock keeps the length safely in place. Made from aluminium, both pieces are tough and supportive; finished with safe anti-slip mats and guardrails so wheels don't fall off the edges.

Telescopic design to extend when needed Split design suits different wheel spacing Made from aluminium, both pieces are supportive

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD