AIYAPLAY Maserati GT2 Licensed 12V Electric Ride on Car w/ Remote - Grey

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING: ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORE CHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHEN IT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHERE IT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED OR GARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP. Rev up the fun with the AIYAPLAY 12V Maserati GT2, a licensed kids electric car designed for adventure. With a racing style and cool design, it features easy manoeuvrability thanks to its handle attachment and auxiliary wheels. Plus, choose between remote control or manual driving for endless excitement on any surface from asphalt to cement. A thrilling kids car that promises joyful smiles! ● 12V Maserati GT2 licensed for authentic racing thrill; ● Racing style, cool design appeals to young adventurers; ● Handle attachment, small wheels for easy off-use mobility; ● Remote control, manual driving options enhance flexibility; ● Four shock-absorbing wheels ensure a smooth ride; ● Equipped with headlights, rear lights, horn, music; ● Suitable for asphalt, brick and cement surfaces; ● Battery indicator, safety belt, slow start for safety; ● Colour: Grey; ● Material: Plastic, Metal; ● Overall Dimension: 115L x 60W x 45Hcm; ● Seat Size: 31.6W x 19.5Dcm; ● Seat Height: 26cm(to floor); ● Wheels Diameter: Φ20.5cm; ● Remote Distance: 25m; ● Battery: 12V 4.5AH; ● Motor: 2 x 12V; ● Charging Time: 8-10 hours; ● Run Time: 45min; ● Speed: 3-5km/h; ● Weight Capacity: 25kg; ● Qualified Age: 37-95 months; ● Recommended Age: 37-60 months; ● Qualification: EN62115, EN71-1-2-3; ● Item Label: 370-332V70GY; ● Note 1: Always monitor your children while they are riding; ● Note 2: 2 x 1.5V AAA Battery not included; WARNING(S): Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,not to be used in traffic. This product contains No Chemicals.

Licensed Maserati design: This kids electric car is a licensed 12V Maserati GT2, offering a cool, racing style that's great for budding car enthusiasts. Portable and practical: The handle attachment and small auxiliary wheels on this ride on car ensure easy mobility when not in use, making storage and transport a breeze. Dual control modes: Parents can maintain control with the remote, or children can take the wheel of this electric ride on, providing flexibility and fun for all.

