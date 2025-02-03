HOMCOM Electric Kettle, Fast Boil, 1.7L, 3kW, Swivel, Grey Ripple

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Meet the HOMCOM Kettle: a lightning-fast water boiler that zaps water to the boil in just about 3 minutes with its 3000W power! This water kettle can whip up to 6-8 cups with its 1.7L capacity. Keep an eye on levels through the clever transparent design in the handle. Plus, it's an electric kettle that packs a punch with a filter kettle feature for cleaner pours.

Meet the HOMCOM Kettle: a lightning-fast water boiler that zaps water to the boil in just about 3 minutes with its 3000W power! This water kettle can whip up to 6-8 cups with its 1.7L capacity. Keep an eye on levels through the clever transparent design in the handle. Plus, it's an electric kettle that packs a punch with a filter kettle feature for cleaner pours.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.