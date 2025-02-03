AIYAPLAY 6V Kids Electric Motorbike with Headlight and Music - Green

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING: ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORE CHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHEN IT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHERE IT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED OR GARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP. Light up every ride with the AIYAPLAY electric motorbike! Equipped with dazzling headlights and lively music, this kids motorbike provides fun and visibility. The forward and backward function, along with two adjustable speeds (1.5-3 km/h), lets little ones master their driving skills safely on various surfaces. Plus, removable training wheels help maintain balance as they learn. ● Headlights and music enhance enjoyment and visibility; ● Forward and backward function for versatile movement; ● Removable training wheels aid in balance for learners; ● Two adjustable speeds, 1.5-3km/h, with foot pedal control; ● Suitable for asphalt, brick roads and cement surfaces; ● Dual motors powered by a 6V battery for robust performance; ● Constructed from plastic and metal for longevity; ● Assembly required; ● Colour: Green; ● Material: Plastic, Metal; ● Overall Dimension: 90L x 39W x 61Hcm; ● Seat Size: 15L x 20W x 28Hcm (Off the Ground); ● Charging Time: 6-8 hours(first time). 8-12 hours(regular); ● Battery: 6V 4.5AH; ● Motor: 2 x 6V; ● Run Time: 45min; ● Speed: 1.5-3km/h; ● Weight Capacity: 25kg; ● Approved Age: Over 18 months; ● Recommended Age: 18-36 months; ● Safety Standard: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115; ● Item Label: 370-351V70GN; ● Note: Always monitor your children while they are riding; WARNING(S): Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,not to be used in traffic. This product contains No Chemicals.

Fun features: This kids electric motorbike comes with a headlight and music feature, enhancing the riding experience with sensory excitement. Smooth controls: Equipped with forward and reverse functions, this motorbike for kids allows easy maneuvering, making it suitable for little adventurers. Stability assured: Extra two removable training wheels help maintain balance, offering safety for kids learning to ride this kids mini moto.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD