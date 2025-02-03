Marketplace.
image 1 of Crystal Witch Print Polycotton Tote Shopping Bag

Crystal Witch Print Polycotton Tote Shopping Bag

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Kingsbury Gifts

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Crystal Witch Print Polycotton Tote Shopping Bag
This trendy Polycotton tote bag is a fun and unique gift for any crystal collector or for anyone to stay in touch with their witchy side. Adorned with designs of crystals, witch hats and potions on a black Polycotton canvas. Includes ample space for sustainably carrying everyday essentials or for shopping. Made from 95% Polyester, 5% Cotton. Hand wash only. Size: H40cm x W33.5cm
Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here