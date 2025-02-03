Crystal Witch Print Polycotton Tote Shopping Bag

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This trendy Polycotton tote bag is a fun and unique gift for any crystal collector or for anyone to stay in touch with their witchy side. Adorned with designs of crystals, witch hats and potions on a black Polycotton canvas. Includes ample space for sustainably carrying everyday essentials or for shopping. Made from 95% Polyester, 5% Cotton. Hand wash only. Size: H40cm x W33.5cm

This trendy Polycotton tote bag is a fun and unique gift for any crystal collector or for anyone to stay in touch with their witchy side. Adorned with designs of crystals, witch hats and potions on a black Polycotton canvas. Includes ample space for sustainably carrying everyday essentials or for shopping. Made from 95% Polyester, 5% Cotton. Hand wash only. Size: H40cm x W33.5cm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.