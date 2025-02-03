Marketplace.
image 1 of Beldray 2 in 1 Stick Vac

Beldray 2 in 1 Stick Vac

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Ultimate Products

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Beldray 2 in 1 Stick Vac
Clean every floor in your home with ease with this 2-in-1 Stick Vac from Beldray. Easily converting from an upright vacuum to a handheld unit, this cleaner is compact for easy storage and lightweight to be effortlessly portable around your home. The vacuum head is suitable for all floor types and the unit comes with convenient crevice and brush tools to reach every corner of your rooms. A washable HEPA filter makes this ideal for allergy sufferers, to help remove allergens from the home.
Sold by Ultimate Products (Ultimate Products Trading UK Limited)

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here