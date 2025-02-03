Make Up Remover Pink Heart Pads - Pack of 2

My make-up remover pads are super gentle to protect your skin from over exfoliation! Ditch the towel babe... these cute little hearts harbour less bacteria and look after your skin barrier, it’s a no brainer!

DIRECTIONS

Using warm water, dampen your make-up remover pad

After melting away your make-up masterpiece, gently wipe across face to remove product residue