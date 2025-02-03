Birthday Cake Shave Butter

Make a wish! It’s time to celebrate Laura’s birthday in Mallows Beauty style. So, of course we had to gift you all the best birthday treat ever... Birthday Cake Shave Butter! A super sweet and scrummy shave butter that’s going to make sure you are GLOWING... no ingrown hairs or itchy razor rash here boo! Happy Birthday to meeeee! For my birthday I’m going to make sure I do what I love to make myself happy! No birthday tears this year babe. Surrounding yourself with love and doing what makes you happy is SO important... take the time to make that yummy breakfast you love, move your body (that doesn’t have to be at the gym), meet your friends for coffee! Reward yourself with little treats throughout the day, I promise it will bring a smile to your face and make each day a little bit brighter! 1. Jump in the shower, do a little happy dance or sing like no one can hear you...this is YOUR time babe, and it's all about you. 2. For the silkiest legs and softest shave, scrub first using one of my body scrubs. 3. Lather me up with some warm water and rub me on. Then get shaving babe. Shave downwards first on any delicate areas. You can also use me as a super nourishing body wash! 4. Wash off and follow with my body butter for an extra glow. Now go flaunt your beautiful bod all around town, you stunner you.

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Sorbitol, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Disodium Lauryl Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel, Kaolin, Polysorbate 80, Parfum*, C|45100, Polyurethane-11 CI45410, Polyurethane-11 CI19140, Polyurethane-11 CI77007

Sold by Mallows Beauty (Mallows Limited)