I'm a Mallows Girl Shave Butter

After super smooth skin just like Barbie? Then you need me babe… I am the I’m a Mallows Girl Shave Butter! The shave butter of your dreams…from a magical world. I contain super nourishing shea butter and grapeseed oil to help banish painful razor rash, pesky ingrowns and angry strawberry legs but that’s not all! I’m going to make you shine bright like a Barbie, lather me on and shave away for a legs that are as smooth as Barbie… my moisturising properties are going to leave you GLOWING!! Life in Mallows, is fantastic.

1. Jump in the shower, do a little happy dance or sing like noone can hear you...this is YOUR time babe, and it's all about you.

2. For the silkiest legs and softest shave, scrub first using my I’m a Mallows Girl body scrub.

3. Lather me up with some warm water and rub me on. Then get shaving babe. Shave downwards first on any delicate areas. You can also use me as a super nourishing body wash!

4. Wash off and follow with one of my body butter for an extra glow. Now go flaunt your beautiful bod all around town, you stunner you