Strawberry Body Scrub

I am the one and only, Strawberry Body Scrub, so scrumptious you won't even believe. Haven't heard of me? Well you need to!

I am a mixed sugar and salt scrub to exfoliate and brighten. My powerhouse of oils; evening primrose, apricot and passion flower oils nourish and restore so your skin will be silky soft and glowing. Use me as part of your shaving routine to prevent strawberry legs and in-growns.

1.Give me a good stir, I am made up of natural salts and oils so tend to separate.

2.Grab a generous handful of scrub and rub all over your beautiful bod.

3.Love yourself babe. There is only one of you, one life, so don't waste it hating yourself. You are perfect just the way you are.

4.Follow with my Strawberry body butter for extra silkiness!