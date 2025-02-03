bopster 2 Wheeled Folding Scooter - Flame

The bopster 2 wheeled scooter has everything you need in a school run scooter.

A 2.8kg lightweight and robust frame, an easy lever clip folding mechanism, rear heel brake and soft foam handlebar grips which fold down for a slim-line carry state and a 4-height adjustable handlebar allows the scooter to grow as your child does, giving the scooter many years of use and play.

Available in 4 new designs and supplied in full colour retail packaging.

Specifics

Height: 62-74-79-84cm

Handle bar width: 33cm

Scooter Length: 69cm

Deck Length: 48cm

Deck width: 100mm

Wheel size 120mm with ABEC-5 bearings

Product weight 2.8kg

Max weight load 100kg

Foam-soft grips

Rear heel brake

Lever-clip folding mechanism

Collar clamp

Slim-line folded state.

Age: 5-14 yrs