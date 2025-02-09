Purple Temporary Hair Spray 133ml

Introducing our vibrant Purple Hair Spray, the perfect way to add a pop of colour to your hair in seconds. This easy-to-use spray is long-lasting and provides full coverage for all hair types. Whether you're looking to try out a new look for a special event or just want to experiment with a fun burst of colour, our Purple Hair Spray is the ideal choice. Stand out from the crowd and express your individuality with this bold and striking shade.Sold: SingleApprox contents: 133ml / 4.5 ozApprox size: 15.5cm / 6 inThis product is a temporary hair colour spray and it easily washes off with shampoo.Disclaimer: Please note that the colour shades may vary from the image shown on the cap. Spray Can design may vary from the image. Please carefully read the instructions and warnings on the can.Not suitable for children with fine or light blonde hair as the product may cause staining. Do not use on bleached, permed or dyed hair. Adults with fine or light blonde hair should test a strand before use.

Sold by Partyrama