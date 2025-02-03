SIA 20L Microwave In White, Digital Display, 700W - FDM21WH

The SIA FDM21WH is a freestanding, 20L microwave oven with a stylish white design and a 700W output. It has great features which include a 245mm turntable, easy-to-use digital timer and 5 power control levels so you can cook your dishes to perfection every time. The high quality white finish was chosen to add a modern and sophisticated look to your kitchen but to also match a wide range of other appliances. Features 700W microwave output 5 power levels 8 auto-cook functions 245mm turntable Digital clock / timer Defrost setting End of cooking signal Colour: white Technical Specifications Dimensions (mm): W450 x D348 x H265 Cavity capacity (L): 20 Turntable diameter: 245 Net / gross weight (kg): 12 / 14 1 Year Manufacturers Guarantee

