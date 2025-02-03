Grey Glass Jar Vase - H12cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Dove Grey Glass Lola Vase a refined addition to your decor repertoire. Crafted from premium glass, this elegant vase emanates understated charm in a serene dove grey hue. With dimensions of 12cm x 8.5cm, it serves as a versatile centerpiece for weddings or home decor. Ideal for displaying floral arrangements, it enhances table decor with its sleek design. Whether gracing wedding tables or accentuating home ambiance, the Dove Grey Glass Lola Vase seamlessly integrates into any setting, exuding sophistication and style.

Dove Grey Glass Lola Vase a refined addition to your decor repertoire. Crafted from premium glass, this elegant vase emanates understated charm in a serene dove grey hue. With dimensions of 12cm x 8.5cm, it serves as a versatile centerpiece for weddings or home decor. Ideal for displaying floral arrangements, it enhances table decor with its sleek design. Whether gracing wedding tables or accentuating home ambiance, the Dove Grey Glass Lola Vase seamlessly integrates into any setting, exuding sophistication and style.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.