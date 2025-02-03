Marketplace.
Grey Glass Jar Vase - H12cm

Grey Glass Jar Vase - H12cm
Dove Grey Glass Lola Vase a refined addition to your decor repertoire. Crafted from premium glass, this elegant vase emanates understated charm in a serene dove grey hue. With dimensions of 12cm x 8.5cm, it serves as a versatile centerpiece for weddings or home decor. Ideal for displaying floral arrangements, it enhances table decor with its sleek design. Whether gracing wedding tables or accentuating home ambiance, the Dove Grey Glass Lola Vase seamlessly integrates into any setting, exuding sophistication and style.
