Marketplace.
image 1 of Fuzzy Friends Highland Cow Slippers Up to UK Size 7

Fuzzy Friends Highland Cow Slippers Up to UK Size 7

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Fuzzy Friends Highland Cow Slippers Up to UK Size 7
Step up your slipper game with these Fuzzy Friends Highland Cow Slippers! Why settle for plain when you can keep your feet cozy in these adorable 3D fluffy cow slippers? Made from soft faux fur and designed to fit up to UK women's size 7, they feature a non-slip PVC sole for comfort and safety. Perfect as a quirky gift or a treat for yourself, order now and indulge in fluffy goodness!
One size fits anyone up to size 7 UK
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here