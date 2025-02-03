Fuzzy Friends Highland Cow Slippers Up to UK Size 7

Step up your slipper game with these Fuzzy Friends Highland Cow Slippers! Why settle for plain when you can keep your feet cozy in these adorable 3D fluffy cow slippers? Made from soft faux fur and designed to fit up to UK women's size 7, they feature a non-slip PVC sole for comfort and safety. Perfect as a quirky gift or a treat for yourself, order now and indulge in fluffy goodness!

One size fits anyone up to size 7 UK

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)