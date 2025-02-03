Well being Mini Massage Gun with Carry Case

Compact and powerful, the Mini Massage Gun offers targeted relief with 4 interchangeable heads. Rechargeable and portable, it's ideal for athletes or anyone needing quick relaxation on the go.

Lightweight and travel-friendly with an included carry case. Ideal for home gym friends or on-the-go relaxation! Measures approx. 17cm x 13cm x 5cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)