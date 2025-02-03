Marketplace.
image 1 of Well being Mini Massage Gun with Carry Case

Well being Mini Massage Gun with Carry Case

No ratings yet

Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Well being Mini Massage Gun with Carry Case
Compact and powerful, the Mini Massage Gun offers targeted relief with 4 interchangeable heads. Rechargeable and portable, it's ideal for athletes or anyone needing quick relaxation on the go.
Lightweight and travel-friendly with an included carry case. Ideal for homegym friendsor on-the-go relaxation! Measures approx. 17cm x 13cm x 5cm
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here