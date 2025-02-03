Rentokil Advanced Mouse Trap

The Rentokil Advanced Mouse Trap is a long-lasting alternative to bait and a quick and easy solution for the capture of those little fast scampering pests. Having mice in your home is more than an inconvenience, they can be a serious health risk particularly in kitchens or areas where children play. Mice can also do significant damage to your home and furniture by gnawing through wood and plastic. Mice can even cause house fires by chewing through electrical cables. They are easy-to-set and very effective. This compact little mouse trap is highly powerful, simple to bait and set. Rentokil recommend you use a suitable bait, such as peanut butter, chocolate spread or tuna. It is easy to release the mouse after capture. Rentokil recommend you place the trap on a flat surface in problem areas and preferably near a wall, shed or garage where the mice travel or are active.Always use gloves to dispose of the mouse and all waste should be double bagged using bin liners, or similar, before disposal in a bin with a secure lid. Always read the label and product information before use. Use biocides safely. Mice are usually nocturnal, so if you think you may have a mouse infestation the typical signs to watch out for are: Mouse droppings (approx. 5mm long), Smears - grease marks from the mouse body as it is repeatedly brush up against objects, Damaged stock and damage to the fabric of premises, Nesting material , shredded insulation, cardboard, wood, plastics etc, Distinctive smell - mice leave an ammonia-like smell, that is particularly strong in enclosed areas.1 x Rentokil Advanced Mouse Trap Single

