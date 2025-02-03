Splosh Travel Map Cork Board UK & Ireland Small Grey

Plan, track, and relive your travels around the world with the stylish Splosh Travel Map. Framed in elegant grey wood, this map is backed with cork and comes with 100 metallic pins.

The cork travel board is complete with sharp borders, so all countries and cities are clear and visible.

Perfect for marking destinations, adding reminders, or displaying cherished travel photos.

Ideal as a learning tool or a decorative keepsake, it brings both style and function to any space.