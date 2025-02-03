Marketplace.
image 1 of Splosh Travel Map Cork Board Europe Small Light Wood

Splosh Travel Map Cork Board Europe Small Light Wood

No ratings yet

Write a review

£32.00

£32.00/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Splosh Travel Map Cork Board Europe Small Light Wood
Plan, track, and relive your travels around the world with the stylish Splosh Travel Map. Framed in elegant light wood, this map is backed with cork and comes with 100 metallic pins. The cork travel board is complete with sharp borders, so all countries and cities are clear and visible.Perfect for marking destinations, adding reminders, or displaying cherished travel photos.Ideal as a learning tool or a decorative keepsake, it brings both style and function to any space.
Light brown wooden frameCork backingIncludes 100 metallic pinsSize: 54 x 36.5cm x 2.5cm
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Wall Decorations

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here