Wahl Pro Glide Ceramic Straightener Black

p style="width:100%" Wahl Pro Glide Straightener with keratin infused ceramic coated plates with variable heat settings effortlessly glides through the hair, reducing the risk of heat damage and snagging.Less Heat, Same Results:p style="width:100%" Adjustable digital temperature for styling control across all hair types. Protect the hair from heat damage with lower heat settings on finer textures and deliver the same unbeatable results. Effortless Styling:p style="width:100%" Ceramic coated plates glide effortlessly through the hair, reducing the risk of snagging and damaging the hair.Protects The Hair:p style="width:100%" Keratin infused plates helps protect the hair, providing a shinier and silkier finish.Single Stroke Styling :p style="width:100%" The ceramic plates heat up in just 60 seconds, providing fast heat recovery for flawless results. Includes heat resistant protective silicone cover.Wahl Pro Glide Straightener Features:

Ceramic coated and keratin infused plates.

Variable heat settings of 150°and 210°.

Ultra-fast heat up and cool down.

Multi voltage for worldwide use.