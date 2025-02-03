Marketplace.
Wahl Pro Glide Ceramic Straightener Black

Wahl Pro Glide Ceramic Straightener Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£56.94

£56.94/each

Sold and sent by Beauty Logistics Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Wahl Pro Glide Ceramic Straightener Black
p style="width:100%" Wahl Pro Glide Straightener with keratin infused ceramic coated plates with variable heat settings effortlessly glides through the hair, reducing the risk of heat damage and snagging.Less Heat, Same Results:p style="width:100%" Adjustable digital temperature for styling control across all hair types. Protect the hair from heat damage with lower heat settings on finer textures and deliver the same unbeatable results. Effortless Styling:p style="width:100%" Ceramic coated plates glide effortlessly through the hair, reducing the risk of snagging and damaging the hair.Protects The Hair:p style="width:100%" Keratin infused plates helps protect the hair, providing a shinier and silkier finish.Single Stroke Styling :p style="width:100%" The ceramic plates heat up in just 60 seconds, providing fast heat recovery for flawless results. Includes heat resistant protective silicone cover.Wahl Pro Glide Straightener Features:Ceramic coated and keratin infused plates.Variable heat settings of 150°and 210°.Ultra-fast heat up and cool down.Multi voltage for worldwide use.
Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here