NuNAAT Brazil Pataua Oil Revitalizing Sulfate Free Shampoo 300 ml

The Revitalizing Sulfate-Free Shampoo removes build-up, adds moisture and neutralizes the hair. This shampoo helps to cleanse out build up so your hair can absorb the goodness from the products you use.

Direction for Use: Apply the product to wet hair, massaging gently. Rinse well. Repeat shampoo, rinse until clear. Follow with Brazilian pataua oil hydration plus moisturizing conditioner.



