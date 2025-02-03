Marketplace.
Dr Sante Anti Hair Loss Conditione 200 ml

Dr Sante Anti Hair Loss Conditione 200 ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.25

£9.25/each

Sold and sent by Beauty Logistics Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Dr Sante Anti Hair Loss Conditione 200 ml
Dr Sante Anti Hair Loss Conditioner Stimulates hair growth in weak hair which is prone to loss, sealing the cuticle to increase resilience. It regenerates both hair and scalp while gently detangling. Formulated with Trihogen Complex, a blend of key active ingredients including amino acids, vitamins, minerals and proteins, it nourishes the hair from root to tip. Peruvian Maki Extract improves hair retention within the hair follicle, prolonging the growth phase and minimising hair loss. Lupine Protein Seeds offer protection from chemical and mechanical damage caused during colouring, styling and blowdrying. Dermatologist-tested. Cruelty-free.

Directions To Use:

Apply to clean, towel-dried hair. Distribute evenly along mid-lengths and ends. Leave for 2-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Use after every shampoo.

Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here