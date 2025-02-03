Dr Sante Anti Hair Loss Conditione 200 ml

Dr Sante Anti Hair Loss Conditioner Stimulates hair growth in weak hair which is prone to loss, sealing the cuticle to increase resilience. It regenerates both hair and scalp while gently detangling. Formulated with Trihogen Complex, a blend of key active ingredients including amino acids, vitamins, minerals and proteins, it nourishes the hair from root to tip. Peruvian Maki Extract improves hair retention within the hair follicle, prolonging the growth phase and minimising hair loss. Lupine Protein Seeds offer protection from chemical and mechanical damage caused during colouring, styling and blowdrying. Dermatologist-tested. Cruelty-free.





Directions To Use:

Apply to clean, towel-dried hair. Distribute evenly along mid-lengths and ends. Leave for 2-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Use after every shampoo.



