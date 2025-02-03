Dark And Lovely 3 In 1 Conditioning Shampoo 250ml Sulphate Free Shampoo 250 ml

Cleanse, condition, and care for your hair with Dark And Lovely 3 In 1 Conditioning Shampoo. This sulfate-free formula is designed to gently cleanse your hair while providing essential conditioning and moisture. Perfect for all hair types, this shampoo helps to maintain the health and vibrancy of your hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and manageable. Enriched with natural ingredients, it ensures your hair gets the best care without harsh chemicals.

Key Features:

3 In 1 Formula: Cleanses, conditions, and cares for your hair in one easy step.

Sulfate-Free: Gentle on hair and scalp, free from harsh sulfates that can strip natural oils.

Moisturizing: Provides essential moisture to keep hair hydrated and healthy.

Soft and Manageable: Leaves hair feeling soft, smooth, and easy to style.

Suitable for All Hair Types: Formulated to benefit all hair types and textures.

How to Use:

Wet Hair: Start by thoroughly wetting your hair with warm water.

Apply Shampoo: Apply a generous amount of shampoo to your scalp and hair.

Massage: Gently massage into a lather, focusing on the scalp and working through to the ends of your hair.

Rinse: Rinse thoroughly with warm water, ensuring all shampoo is removed.

Repeat: If necessary, repeat the process for a deeper clean.

