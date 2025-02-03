Marketplace.
Mamado African Black Soap Infused With Papaya 200 g

Mamado African Black Soap Infused With Papaya 200 g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.15

£7.15/each

Sold and sent by Beauty Logistics Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Mamado African Black Soap Infused With Papaya 200 g

Intensely Nourishing:

Mamado African black soap is specially formulated from natural ingredients and herbs. It provides nourishing properties to the skin.

Skin Restoring:

Mamado African black soap helps restore damaged skin after eczema, acne or pigment disorders such as brown spots.In addition it helps to reduce fine lines. Papaya extract helps to keep the skin balanced, perfectly clean and fresh.

Directions:

Use as cleansing bar for face and body once or twice a day.

Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here