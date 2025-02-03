Mamado African Black Soap Infused With Papaya 200 g

Intensely Nourishing:

Mamado African black soap is specially formulated from natural ingredients and herbs. It provides nourishing properties to the skin.

Skin Restoring:

Mamado African black soap helps restore damaged skin after eczema, acne or pigment disorders such as brown spots.In addition it helps to reduce fine lines. Papaya extract helps to keep the skin balanced, perfectly clean and fresh.

Directions:

Use as cleansing bar for face and body once or twice a day.