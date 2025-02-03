Haz Beauty Nail Polish Remover Acetone Free

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Nail Polish Remover Acetone Free effectively removes all types of nail polish. This Acetone Free remover is gentler on nails and kinder to skin. The ingredients used will work hard to dissolve the hard film left on nails by your polish. Apply to cotton wool. Press firmly against the nail and wipe towards the tip.

Nail Polish Remover Acetone Free effectively removes all types of nail polish. This Acetone Free remover is gentler on nails and kinder to skin. The ingredients used will work hard to dissolve the hard film left on nails by your polish. Apply to cotton wool. Press firmly against the nail and wipe towards the tip.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.