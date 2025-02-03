Wahl 100 Series Hair Clipper

b>Wahl 100 Series Hair Clipper: Your Key to Stylish Home Haircuts . Take control of your grooming routine with the Wahl Groomease 100 Series Clipper. This versatile clipper empowers you to achieve professional-quality haircuts in the comfort of your home. Whether you're a seasoned stylist or new to hair cutting, this clipper is designed for ease of use and precise results. bEffortless Hair Length Customisation: /bThe clipper includes attachments that cater to different hair lengths. With the added convenience of a taper lever, you can adjust cutting lengths without the hassle of changing clipper combs. Say goodbye to complexity and embrace simplicity. bHigh-Carbon Steel Blades: /bEngineered for durability and longevity, the high-carbon steel blades remain sharp for an extended period, ensuring consistent, precise cuts every time. bCorded Convenience: /bThis corded clipper ensures uninterrupted power. Simply plug it into the power supply, and you're ready to trim your hair in your desired style anytime, anywhere. Key Features: High-carbon precision ground blades Corded for continuous power Taper lever for easy functioning Comes with attachments for various cutting lengths Maintenance Made Easy: Oil the clippers after each use for smooth functioning. Store them in the provided caddy to protect them from dust and germs. How to Use: Before trimming, oil the clipper blades for smooth functioning, and remove excess oil with a dry, clean cloth. Switch on the trimmer and start trimming, adjusting the attachment combs as needed. Clean your guards, trimmer, and oil them before storing them. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip for cutting at different angles. Kit Contents: Mains-operated clipper Blade guard 4 attachment combs (No: 1 - 3mm; No: 2 - 6mm; No: 3 - 10mm; No: 4 - 13mm) Full instruction booklet The Wahl 100 Series is a 10-piece mains-operated home hairdressing kit, delivering the tools and accessories you need for a stylish haircut at home. It's perfect for beginners and offers quality, simplicity, and affordability without compromising on results. Experience the convenience of professional-level haircuts at home with the Wahl 100 Series Hair Clipper. Order yours today and unlock a new level of grooming.

Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited