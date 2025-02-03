Marketplace.
b>Wahl 100 Series Hair Clipper: Your Key to Stylish Home Haircuts .Take control of your grooming routine with the Wahl Groomease 100 Series Clipper. This versatile clipper empowers you to achieve professional-quality haircuts in the comfort of your home. Whether you're a seasoned stylist or new to hair cutting, this clipper is designed for ease of use and precise results.bEffortless Hair Length Customisation: /bThe clipper includes attachments that cater to different hair lengths. With the added convenience of a taper lever, you can adjust cutting lengths without the hassle of changing clipper combs. Say goodbye to complexity and embrace simplicity.bHigh-Carbon Steel Blades: /bEngineered for durability and longevity, the high-carbon steel blades remain sharp for an extended period, ensuring consistent, precise cuts every time.bCorded Convenience: /bThis corded clipper ensures uninterrupted power. Simply plug it into the power supply, and you're ready to trim your hair in your desired style anytime, anywhere.Key Features:High-carbon precision ground bladesCorded for continuous powerTaper lever for easy functioningComes with attachments for various cutting lengthsMaintenance Made Easy:Oil the clippers after each use for smooth functioning.Store them in the provided caddy to protect them from dust and germs.How to Use:Before trimming, oil the clipper blades for smooth functioning, and remove excess oil with a dry, clean cloth.Switch on the trimmer and start trimming, adjusting the attachment combs as needed.Clean your guards, trimmer, and oil them before storing them. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip for cutting at different angles.Kit Contents:Mains-operated clipperBlade guard4 attachment combs (No: 1 - 3mm; No: 2 - 6mm; No: 3 - 10mm; No: 4 - 13mm)Full instruction bookletThe Wahl 100 Series is a 10-piece mains-operated home hairdressing kit, delivering the tools and accessories you need for a stylish haircut at home. It's perfect for beginners and offers quality, simplicity, and affordability without compromising on results.Experience the convenience of professional-level haircuts at home with the Wahl 100 Series Hair Clipper. Order yours today and unlock a new level of grooming.
