Wahl Beretto Professional Rechargeable Clipper

Brushed chrome and super-efficient power. With brushed chrome style to match Wahls popular Beret trimmer, the Beretto also brings those trimmers uber-efficient lithium-ion battery to the clipper category. That means a continuous 90 minutes of use off the cord, a rapid 180-minute charging time and twice the life of normal clipper batteries. The Berettos lithium-ion battery also has no memory effect, so you will always get a full charge and therefore full performance from it. It also lightweight, which coupled with the Berettos slim ergonomic shape makes it comfortable to use and very easy to control. The blades are high precision and feature Wahls quick-detach mechanism making them easy to change. There's also an integrated taper control that lets you adjust the cutting length from 0.9–3 mm. span data-mce-fragment="1"Experience power and precision with the Beretto clipper. With a 180-minute charge and rust-proof design, it offers longer life and durability. The high-precision chrome-plated blades ensure a smooth cut, while the integrated length adjuster allows for customizable styling. Plus, enjoy a quick 1-minute charge for on-the-go convenience./span Specifications: Art.No.: 4212-0470 Battery Charging Time: 180 min. Battery Operating Time: 90 min, Li-Ion. Blade: Quick-change System, Magic Blade. Cable Length: 2.3 m (plug-in transformer). Cutting Length: 0.7 -3 mm. Cutting Width: 40 mm. Drive: DC motor, 6,000 rpm. Mains Voltage: 230 V. This Kit Includes: 4 attachment combs (3 mm), (6 mm), (9 mm), (12 mm), charging stand. plug-in transformer. flat-top hairstyling comb. cleaning brush. oil.

Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited