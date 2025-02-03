Nivea Rose Care Micellar Water With Organic Rose Water And Oil

Remove make-up and mascara gently and thoroughly with NIVEA micellar water. The formula with organic rose water cares for your skin and provides sufficient moisture.





How to use:

Put some micellar water on a ball of cotton wool or reusable make-up removal pad and gently rub it over your face, eyes, neck and dÃ©colletÃ©.

In order to ideally care for your skin, you can then massage a suitable day or night cream into your facial skin.

Ingredients :

Aqua (water),Isododecane Glycerin C15-19 alkane Coco-caprylate/caprate Sodium chloride Phenoxyethanol Trisodium edta Isopropyl palmitate Caprylyl/capryl glucoside Benzethonium chloride Rosa damascena flower water Potassium sorbate Sodium benzoate Sorbic acid Sodium sulfate Linalool Geraniol Citronellol Limonene Methyl benzoate Bht Tocopherol Parfum (fragrance)

Ci 16035 Ci 61570



