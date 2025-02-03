Marketplace.
Nivea Rose Care Micellar Water With Organic Rose Water And Oil

Remove make-up and mascara gently and thoroughly with NIVEA micellar water. The formula with organic rose water cares for your skin and provides sufficient moisture.

How to use:

  Put some micellar water on a ball of cotton wool or reusable make-up removal pad and gently rub it over your face, eyes, neck and décolleté.
  In order to ideally care for your skin, you can then massage a suitable day or night cream into your facial skin.

    Ingredients :

    Ingredients

    Aqua, Isododecane, Glycerin, C15-19 Alkane, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Isopropyl Palmitate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Benzethonium Chloride, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Limonene, Methyl Benzoate, BHT, Tocopherol, Parfum, CI 16035, CI 61570
