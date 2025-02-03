Wahl Super Taper Corded Clipper And Trimmer Combi Set

Wahl Super Taper Corded Clipper and Trimmer Combi Set - Your All-in-One Haircutting Solution!

Experience the best of both worlds with the Wahl Super Taper Corded Clipper and Trimmer Combi Set - the ultimate value-packed duo that sets you up with top-notch grooming essentials.

Whether you're a professional barber or a style-conscious individual, this dynamic combo ensures you have everything you need for precise, hassle-free haircuts.

The Wahl Super Taper Corded Clipper - Where Power Meets Performance: The Wahl Super Taper Clipper, our best-selling superstar, has earned its iconic status among barbers and hairdressers worldwide.

Packed with features to elevate your haircutting game, this clipper is armed with a heavy-duty V5000 motor. Its robust design guarantees durability and longevity, allowing it to effortlessly handle the demands of a bustling barber shop, ensuring consistent, top-tier performance all day long. The corded operation ensures uninterrupted power, making it an invaluable asset in busy salons.

Crafting your desired look is a breeze with the convenient thumb lever that effortlessly adjusts the taper and texture without the need to swap out blades.

You'll love the versatility and precision this clipper offers, making every haircut a masterpiece.

The Wahl Super Trimmer - Cordless Convenience for Finishing Touches: Meet your perfect companion for those essential finishing touches - the Wahl Super Trimmer. This cordless wonder delivers up to 100 minutes of usage time on a full charge, ensuring you have ample time to perfect every detail. Its lightweight design and comfortable handling make it a go-to choice for all your trimming and outlining needs. The chrome-plated, rust-resistant blades guarantee long-lasting sharpness and reliability, ensuring your trimmer stands the test of time.

Key Features:

b Mains Powered: The corded clipper ensures continuous operation, eliminating worries about running out of power, especially in busy salons.

b Adjustable Taper Lever: The thumb-adjustable taper lever provides a wide range of cutting lengths for ultimate versatility.

b Additional Trimmer: The Super Trimmer's lightweight and ergonomic design make it ideal for all your trimming and outlining work.

Don't miss out on this exceptional value Combi Pack that brings together two of Wahl's best-selling products.

Your set includes:

The Super Taper Clipper, Super Trimmer, 2 blade guards, 4 attachment combs (#1 - 4), 1 trimmer attachment comb, a convenient storage stand, blade oil, cleaning brush, and an instruction booklet.

Elevate your grooming routine and achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of your home or barber shop with the Wahl Super Taper Corded Clipper and Trimmer Combi Set - where power, precision, and convenience converge.

Your Perfect Haircutting Partner Awaits. Wahl - The Professional's Choice.