Wahl Super Taper Cordless Clipper And Trimmer Combi Set

Wahl Super Taper Cordless Clipper and Trimmer Combi Set - Your Haircutting Power Duo! Experience the epitome of hair cutting excellence with the Wahl Super Taper Cordless Clipper and Trimmer Combi Set. This dynamic duo provides up to an impressive 90 minutes of cordless runtime, offering you the freedom to craft your signature styles with ease. Whether you're a professional barber or a grooming enthusiast, this set is your ticket to achieving immaculate haircuts and precision detailing like never before. The Wahl Cordless Super Taper Clipper - Unleash the Flexibility: The UK's best-selling clipper, now in its cordless avatar! The Wahl Cordless Super Taper Clipper retains everything you love about the iconic Super Taper, with the added advantage of total flexibility. This powerhouse is synonymous with power, durability, and reliability. It can seamlessly transition from corded to cordless operation, thanks to its cutting-edge lithium battery technology, ensuring consistent cutting power throughout its remarkable 90-minute runtime. Equipped with an LED light display, this clipper keeps you informed about the charging status, allowing you to rely on its 5,500 RPM performance for a precise cutting experience. As a bonus, the cordless Super Taper is compatible with your existing combs, so you can effortlessly switch them with your current clipper. The thumb-adjustable taper lever enables on-the-fly adjustments to taper and texture without the hassle of changing blades. Your kit includes 4 guide combs (sizes 1 to 4), a flat top comb, clipper oil, charger, and a cleaning brush. The Wahl Super Trimmer - Elevate Your Finishing Touches: The Wahl Super Trimmer is the ideal companion for those finishing touches around the neck and hairline. This cordless trimmer boasts a powerful, smooth, and whisper-quiet rotary motor that handles the most delicate detailing with finesse. Its chrome-plated blade, crafted in Wahl's renowned German factory, effortlessly snaps on and off for easy cleaning or blade changes. With a generous 100 minutes of usage time on a full 120-minute charge, the Super Trimmer ensures you have ample time to perfect every detail. The built-in LED indicator keeps you informed about the battery's charging status. Key Features: b Cord / Cordless Versatility: Enjoy the freedom of cordless operation with lithium-ion battery technology, providing 90 minutes of runtime from a 120-minute charge. bAdjustable Taper Lever: /bThe thumb-adjustable taper lever offers precision tapering and texture control without the need to change blades. bBulk Removal: /bExperience consistent cutting power for efficient bulk hair removal. Elevate your haircutting game with the Wahl Super Taper Cordless Clipper and Trimmer Combi Set, where unmatched performance meets convenience. With this formidable duo by your side, achieving flawless hairstyles and precise detailing has never been easier. Your Ultimate Haircutting Power Duo Awaits. Wahl - The Professional's Choice.

Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited