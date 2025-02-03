ORLY Glass Nail File In Faux Leather File Carry Bag

Orly Glass Nail File provides the perfect amount of abrasion for precision filing and wont bend or break unlike cardboard files. Housed in a stylish case, It is something you need to create a professional nail shape at home.





A perfect stocking filler this Christmas.

Silver, luxurious crystal nail files in a beautiful black case that you can take with you wherever you go.