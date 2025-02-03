Silentnight Multi Zone Quilted Heated Mattress Topper, Electric Topper, Double

Keep warm over the cold winter nights. The multi-zonal controls mean you can control each half of the Silentnight Quilted Heated Topper independently. Choosing from 9 settings to heat the bottom and top of the bed separately so you can keep your toes extra toasty! The Silentnight Quilted Heated Topper is deeply quilted for ultimate comfort, helping to rejuvenate your mattress. The built-in timer means that you can pre-warm your bed for an extra snug night's sleep! The Silentnight Comfort Control Quilted Heated Mattress Topper is an energy efficient and affordable way to stay warm for less. Pre- heating your bed for 1 hour on a low heat setting costs as little as 1p, so you can afford to cosy up night after night. As sleep experts we recommend turning off the appliance before falling asleep to regulate your core temperature for a less disturbed sleep. Silentnight are the UK's most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years' experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

SLEEP SAFE GUARANTEE: Designed with overheat protection and a 3 year manufacturers guarantee for cosy peace of mind PRE-HEAT TIMER: The built in timer means that a cold bed is a thing of the past, simply set the timer to pre-heat your bed AFFORDABLE COMFORT: Costing from just 1p to heat your bed you can afford to keep cosy and warm for less

Sold by CG Support Services Limited