Marketplace.
image 1 of Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair Fusion Set Duo

Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair Fusion Set Duo

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.00

£16.00/each

Sold and sent by Nature Spell

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nature Spell Rosemary Oil for Hair Fusion Set Duo
Introducing the Nature Spell Rosemary Oil Fusion Set, featuring our Rosemary oil diluted with Almond Oil and Jamaican Black Castor Oil Infused with Rosemary. This unique combination of rosemary oil blends is specially formulated to provide maximum benefits for your hair, utilizing the power of different carrier oils to nourish and strengthen your locks. Elevate your hair care routine with these versatile, all-natural solutions for luscious, healthy hair.Our Rosemary Oil with Almond Oil is a potent blend of high-quality rosemary oil and nourishing almond oil. This lightweight formula penetrates deep into your hair shaft and scalp, stimulating hair follicles and encouraging growth. Almond oil provides additional hydration and protection, leaving your hair silky smooth, and promoting longer, thicker, and stronger strands with regular use.The Rosemary with Jamaican Black Castor Oil Infusion harnesses the power of rosemary oil and the rich, nutrient-dense properties of Jamaican black castor oil. This oil is much thicker. This dynamic combination promotes hair growth and thickness while helping to repair damaged hair and prevent breakage. The infusion works to improve blood circulation to the scalp, fortifying each strand from root to tip and creating a strong, healthy foundation for your hair.

Ingredients

Rosemary Oil for Hair - Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil (Sweet Almond), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower), Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil (Rosemary), Limonene, Linalool., Jamaican Black Castor Oil with Rosemary - Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Jamaican Black Castor Oil), Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil, Rosemarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil (Rosemary), Dunaliella Salina Extract, Linalool
Sold by Nature Spell (Gold 22 UK Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here