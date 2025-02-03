Bullet Benton 15in Laptop Backpack - Solid Black/Royal Blue - 33 x 13.9 x 45 cm

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

15" Laptop backpack featuring a zipped main compartment which can hold most 15" laptops and includes a padded compartment for your iPad or tablet. Large front zipped pocket provides space for accessories and earbud access. Also, features two side pockets, reinforced carry handle and adjustable padded shoulder straps. Accessories are not included. 600D Polyester. Compliances: Cadmium tested. Estimated Capacity: 20.6L.

15" Laptop backpack featuring a zipped main compartment which can hold most 15" laptops and includes a padded compartment for your iPad or tablet. Large front zipped pocket provides space for accessories and earbud access. Also, features two side pockets, reinforced carry handle and adjustable padded shoulder straps. Accessories are not included. 600D Polyester. Compliances: Cadmium tested. Estimated Capacity: 20.6L.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.