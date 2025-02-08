Medium Oval Plain Foil Platters 43cm / 17 in - Pack of 10

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Ideal for spreads, parties and events. Sold: Pack of 10 Approx size: 43cm / 17 in Material: Foil Designs and prints on platters may vary.

Ideal for spreads, parties and events. Sold: Pack of 10 Approx size: 43cm / 17 in Material: Foil Designs and prints on platters may vary.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.