Marketplace.
Musical Notes Silhouettes - Range from 12 to 21 Inches / 30 to 53cm - Pack of 12

Musical Notes Silhouettes - Range from 12 to 21 Inches / 30 to 53cm - Pack of 12

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Musical Notes Silhouettes - Range from 12 to 21 Inches / 30 to 53cm - Pack of 12
Pack of 12 notes
Each Music silhouettes range from 12 to 21 inches high
Material: Cardstock
Printed on both sides so they are suitable for hanging
Hang some musical note decorations up for any sort of music theme party
Sold by Partyrama

View all Wall Decorations

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here