Clear Plastic Champagne Tulip Flutes 100ml - Pack of 10

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Perfect for Weddings, events, pubs and bars! Traditional Tulip-shaped injection moulded virgin food-grade crystal styrene Champagne glasses, giving perfect clarity and extra rigidity. Sold: Pack of 10 Approx capacity: 100ml / 3.5 oz Approx size: Height: 20cm / 8 in Diameter: 5cm / 2 in Material: Plastic Not suitable for dishwasher.

Perfect for Weddings, events, pubs and bars! Traditional Tulip-shaped injection moulded virgin food-grade crystal styrene Champagne glasses, giving perfect clarity and extra rigidity. Sold: Pack of 10 Approx capacity: 100ml / 3.5 oz Approx size: Height: 20cm / 8 in Diameter: 5cm / 2 in Material: Plastic Not suitable for dishwasher.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.