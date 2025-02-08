Gingerbread House Christmas Treat Boxes - Pack of 3

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Gift your home-baked (or shop-bought, we won't tell!) goods in style using our adorable Gingerbread house-shaped treat boxes, complete with a smiling gingerbread man and a space for a name. Use for festive treats, party favours or small gifts. Sold: Pack of 3 Approx assembled size: 14cm x 11cm x 7cm / 5.5 in x 4.5 in x 2.5 in Material: 300gsm Food Grade Card Arrives flat. Easy assembly required.

