Violet Perfume Scented Self Tan Mousse

Original to Ultra Dark Violet Perfume Scented Self Tan Mousse

Introducing Freshly Baked London's super adaptive rapid self tan in the most luxurious perfume scent. Violet is their unique take on a cult perfume which radiates notes of jasmin, cashmeran and amber to create a woody, floral yet indulgent fragrance while applying. An out of this world tanning experience!

With it's adaptive rapid development time, natural plant botanicals, super nourishing vitamins, no parabens and no alcohol this vegan friendly, cruelty free formula is much more than it's trendy exterior. As always their formulas are proudly manufactured in the UK to international quality standards.

1HR - Original Glow, 2HR - Dark Glow, 6+HR - Ultra Dark Glow.

IMPORTANT you must patch test 24 hours before use. If any reaction occurred DO NOT USE. Wax or shave 24 hours before to avoid skin irritation.